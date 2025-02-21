Telangana Government reshuffles eight IAS officers

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle, the government on Thursday has transferred eight IAS officers. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect.

K Surendra Mohan, Commissioner, Transport, has been given FAC of the posts of Commissioner for Cooperation & Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Director, Marketing, relieving P Uday Kumar. RV Karnan, Director, Health and Family Welfare, has been given FAC of CEO of Arogyasri, replacing Siva Sankar Lotheti. The government has directed Siva Sankar to report to the General Administration department.

K Haritha, Joint Secretary to Government, Finance department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Commercial Taxes, relieving Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi from FAC. Sk Yasmeen Basha, Director, Horticulture & Sericulture, has been given FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana Seeds Development Corporation, replacing P Uday Kumar.

K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Managing Director, HACA, has been given FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana Foods, relieving B Srinivas Reddy.

Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Wanaparthy, has been transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Narayanpet.