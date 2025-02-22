10 SBI branches launched in Telangana

HYDERABAD: State Bank of India chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Friday virtually inaugurated 10 new branches of the bank in Telangana in the presence of chief general manager Rajesh Kumar. The new branches are: Alampur ‘X’ Roads, Chinnambavi, Raghavendra Colony (Kondapur), Neopolis, Kistareddypet (Patancheru), Khajaguda, Osman Nagar, Kangti (Narayankhed), Suchitra Circle (Quthbullapur) and Nandipet. Five of these new branches are in rural areas and another five are in urban areas.

With the addition of these new branches the total number of branches of the SBI in the state has increased to 1,206.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Setty advised the staff to focus on four foundational principles - customer-centricity, business growth, sustainable growth, employee-centricity.

Setty highlighted SBI’s commitment to reach more customers and provide top-notch banking services.