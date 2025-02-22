Centre moves three IPS officers to Andhra Pradesh, rejects request to stay in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday directed the state government to relieve IPS officers Anjani Kumar (1990 batch), Abhilasha Bisht (1994 batch) and Abhishek Mohanty (2011 batch) from the Telangana cadre. These three officials have been asked to report to their home cadre, i.e., Andhra.

It may be recalled that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had rejected the request of five IAS and three IPS officers to continue their services in Telangana. They were originally allocated to the AP cadre during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The IAS officers recently reported to AP, as per the orders of DoPT. On Friday, the Home Ministry directed the IPS officers to report to their home cadre. Anjani Kumar served as DGP of Telangana and he is now the DG of the Road Safety Authority. Abhilasha Bisht is the DG of the police training centre.