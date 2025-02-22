Eight workers feared trapped after tunnel collapses in Telangana; PM Modi assures support in rescue efforts

HYDERABAD: Atleast eight people were fear trapped after a portion of the SLBC tunnel collapsed near Domalapenta in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.

Those trapped inside are two engineers, two machine operators and four workers.

According to reports, the incident happened during construction. The roof collapsed over a three-metre section at the 14th kilometre from the left side of the Srisailam project. The construction had only begun four days back.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep concern over the incident at the SLBC tunnel. He ordered the district collector, SP, fire services department, HYDRAA, and irrigation officials to rush to the scene and initiate relief measures immediately.

On Revanth Reddy's instructions, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das, and irrigation officials took a special helicopter to the accident site.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site, state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government is taking the help of experts, including those who rescued the trapped workers in an incident in Uttarakhand last year, and sought the help of the Indian Army and NDRF.