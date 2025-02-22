Eight workers feared trapped after tunnel collapses in Telangana; rescue operations in full swing

HYDERABAD: Rescue operations were intensified on Saturday to extract eight people trapped inside the tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool district, with officials deploying drones to guide the teams entering the tunnel.
Official sources said the way was clear up to the 13th km of the tunnel, as the collapse occurred at the 14th km. However, the rescue teams remain apprehensive about the overall condition of the tunnel.
"There is a lot of muck piled up at the accident spot, so the rescue teams are using drones to navigate forward and identify any potential dangers. The rescue operation will continue throughout the night," sources told PTI.
Fresh air is being pumped into the tunnel to ensure the safety of those trapped, they said.
The teams are hesitant to go inside as loud sounds are still coming from within, sources further said.
Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot and a team of army personnel is on its way, a senior police official told PTI.
Earlier, Chairman and Managing Director of the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd N Balram told PTI that a team of 19 experts from the coal miner has also left for the spot to join the rescue operations According to him, SCCL has the expertise in rescuing people in such incidents and also has the necessary equipment.
The rescue team from the company is headed by a general manager level officer.
Those trapped inside are two engineers, two machine operators and four workers. Theyy all belong to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhad, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Fresh air was being pumped into the tunnel to ensure the safety of those trapped, sources said.
According to reports, the incident happened during construction. The roof collapsed over a three-metre section at the 14th kilometre from the left side of the Srisailam project. The construction had only begun four days back.
After the construction work resumed recently, as many as 50 persons went inside the tunnel in the first shift along with the tunnel boring machine which is 200 meter long, on Saturday morning.
"As part of the work, they went up to the 13.5 km inside the tunnel when the roof collapsed suddenly. Eight members including two engineers, who were ahead of the machine got trapped while 42 others ran towards the outside gate of the tunnel and came out," the official said.
Efforts are being made to rescue them with the help of experts, he said adding "Dewatering process is on. It is a continuous process which is complicated one".
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep concern over the incident at the SLBC tunnel. He ordered the district collector, SP, fire services department, HYDRAA, and irrigation officials to rush to the scene and initiate relief measures immediately.
On Revanth Reddy's instructions, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das, and irrigation officials took a special helicopter to the accident site.
Expressing concern over the accident, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy enquired about the reasons for the collapse and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety.
Speaking to reporters at the accident site, state Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government is taking the help of experts, including those who rescued the trapped workers in an incident in Uttarakhand last year, and sought the help of the Indian Army and NDRF.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday to inquire about the incident in which eight personnel got trapped inside a tunnel of the SLBC project and assured all possible assistance from the Centre for the ongoing rescue operation.
Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the situation, informing him that efforts were already underway to rescue the trapped individuals, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
He also mentioned that state ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao were present at the site, overseeing the rescue operations.
In response, Modi assured the Chief Minister that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be deployed immediately to assist with the rescue efforts.
The PM assured the Centre's full support to the Telangana government, the release added.
(With inputs from PTI)