Eight workers feared trapped after tunnel collapses in Telangana; rescue operations in full swing

HYDERABAD: Rescue operations were intensified on Saturday to extract eight people trapped inside the tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool district, with officials deploying drones to guide the teams entering the tunnel.

Official sources said the way was clear up to the 13th km of the tunnel, as the collapse occurred at the 14th km. However, the rescue teams remain apprehensive about the overall condition of the tunnel.

"There is a lot of muck piled up at the accident spot, so the rescue teams are using drones to navigate forward and identify any potential dangers. The rescue operation will continue throughout the night," sources told PTI.

Fresh air is being pumped into the tunnel to ensure the safety of those trapped, they said.

The teams are hesitant to go inside as loud sounds are still coming from within, sources further said.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot and a team of army personnel is on its way, a senior police official told PTI.

Earlier, Chairman and Managing Director of the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd N Balram told PTI that a team of 19 experts from the coal miner has also left for the spot to join the rescue operations According to him, SCCL has the expertise in rescuing people in such incidents and also has the necessary equipment.

The rescue team from the company is headed by a general manager level officer.

Those trapped inside are two engineers, two machine operators and four workers. They all belong to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.