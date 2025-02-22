Telangana

Seven workers feared trapped after SLBC tunnel collapses in Telangana

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered the district collector, SP, fire services department, HYDRAA, and irrigation officials to rush to the scene and initiate relief measures immediately.
A portion of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta reportedly collapsed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.
HYDERABAD: Atleast seven people were fear trapped after a portion of the SLBC tunnel collapsed near Domalapenta collapsed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident happened during construction. The roof collapsed over a three-metre section at the 14th kilometre from the left side of the Srisailam project. The construction had only begun four days back.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep concern over the incident at the SLBC tunnel. He ordered the district collector, SP, fire services department, HYDRAA, and irrigation officials to rush to the scene and initiate relief measures immediately.

On Revanth Reddy's instructions, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das, and irrigation officials took a special helicopter to the accident site.

