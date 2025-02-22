Telangana tunnel collapse: Eight including four Jharkhand workers trapped, CM Soren offers help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the evening over the phone and enquired about the accident. He told the chief minister that NDRF teams would be deployed immediately for rescue operations and assured the state government of the Centre’s full support.

A 96-member NDRF team and personnel from the Indian Army’s Engineer Task Force (ETF) reached Domalapenta in the night.

When asked whether those trapped inside the tunnel were alive, the minister said: "So far there is no information about this. But we are going ahead with the hope that they are alive. There is no problem with ventilation inside the tunnel.”

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure all possible assistance for the rescue of workers who are trapped in a tunnel.

Four workers from Jharkhand, were trapped in the tunnel that collapsed.

"There are reports of some workers from other states including Jharkhand being trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel accident in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

I request the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr @revanth _anumula ji, to provide all possible rescue help in the tunnel accident. I pray for the safety of all the workers trapped in the accident from Marang Buru," Soren posted on X on Saturday night.