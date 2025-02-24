Golden Vimana Gopuram unveiled at Yadadri Narasimha Swamy temple

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the gold-plated Vimana Gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta on Sunday.

The CM participated in Bangaru Vimana Gopura Maha Kumbhabhisheka Samprokshana rituals at the temple.

The Yadagirigutta temple renovation works started in August 2016 and it was reopened for devotees in March, 2023. The gold plating works started as part of the renovation works.

About 68 kg of yellow metal was used for gold-plating the 50.5-ft gopuram. It is the first gold-plated gopuram in Telangana.

The CM participated in the homam performed as part of unveiling of the gopuram. Today’s rituals were conducted under the supervision of Vanamamalai Peethadhipati Madhura Kavi Ramanuja Jeeyer.

The temple priests welcomed the CM couple amidst Vedic chants.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, MLAs K Anil Kumar Reddy, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, CM’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy, Endowments Department principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, temple executive officer Bhaskar Rao and others were present.