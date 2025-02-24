Parties make final push to woo voters ahead of Telangana MLC polls

HYDERABAD: With just two days left for campaigning to end for the graduates’ and teachers’ MLC elections scheduled for February 27, political parties and independent candidates are making a final push to woo voters.

Both the national parties — BJP and Congress — are actively campaigning across constituencies, intensifying their efforts to secure victory for their candidates. The saffron party has entirely focused on the three seats, with its leaders aggressively targeting the ruling Congress for its alleged failures over the past 15 months.

Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind and M Raghunandan Rao, as well as several BJP MLAs, are actively touring districts, holding meetings and challenging the Congress.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress is reportedly lagging in its campaign compared to the BJP. According to sources, only IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu is said to be covering most of the constituencies, while ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and Damodar Rajanarsimha are campaigning in a select few.

Sources say that while some MLAs are working hard to retain the party’s seat, a majority of MLAs and senior leaders are not very active, a matter of concern for supporters of candidate V Narender Reddy.