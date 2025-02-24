Telangana Dy CM Mallu Batti wants to speed up pending works of Bhadradri thermal power plant

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday instructed the Genco officials to complete the pending works of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at the earliest.

During a review meeting on BTPS works with Genco officials held at the Praja Bhavan here, Vikramarka suggested that the officials fix a timeframe to the BHEL for completion of electrical, civil and mechanical works as per the agreement.

Chief Engineer PV Srinivas explained that a tender was called for repairs to the burnt generator transformer and the process is in progress.

A spare generator transformer was also being purchased to ensure that power generation would not be affected in case of recurrence of such a situation and tender was called even for it, he informed the deputy CM. Vikramarka told the officials to keep additional stock related to electrical and mechanical equipment available to meet any emergency.

He said that a three-member committee, comprising director, chief engineer and an official as members, be constituted to restore power generation at the earliest in generation centres under the purview of Genco in case of technical snags.

The committee should review all measures to be taken to resolve the technical problems that cropped up in power generation and submit a report to the Board within the fixed time frame and then, with approval of the Board, expedite the power generation restoration works to prevent losses to the institution. He said the three-member committee would help make appropriate decisions at the right time.