Telangana Dy CM Mallu Batti wants to speed up pending works of Bhadradri thermal power plant

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday instructed the Genco officials to complete the pending works of Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at the earliest.
During a review meeting on BTPS works with Genco officials held at the Praja Bhavan here, Vikramarka suggested that the officials fix a timeframe to the BHEL for completion of electrical, civil and mechanical works as per the agreement.
Chief Engineer PV Srinivas explained that a tender was called for repairs to the burnt generator transformer and the process is in progress.
A spare generator transformer was also being purchased to ensure that power generation would not be affected in case of recurrence of such a situation and tender was called even for it, he informed the deputy CM. Vikramarka told the officials to keep additional stock related to electrical and mechanical equipment available to meet any emergency.
He said that a three-member committee, comprising director, chief engineer and an official as members, be constituted to restore power generation at the earliest in generation centres under the purview of Genco in case of technical snags.
The committee should review all measures to be taken to resolve the technical problems that cropped up in power generation and submit a report to the Board within the fixed time frame and then, with approval of the Board, expedite the power generation restoration works to prevent losses to the institution. He said the three-member committee would help make appropriate decisions at the right time.
Storage facility
Vikramarka also enquired about works pending with the BHEL on BTPS, functioning of BTPS, construction of sheds for storage of coal during rainy season, railway line works for transport of coal from Singareni mines to BTPS , progress of construction of staff quarters.
The deputy CM said that officials should not compromise on the pending mechanical, electrical and civil works to be done by the BHEL and quality standards should be maintained. He also told the officials to prepare proposals for construction of sheds to store coal when they told him that power generation with wet coal would result in losses to the company.
Vikramarka said that 201.3 acres of land was being procured for construction of 18.67 km of railway line works. He said that the power plant chief engineer be totally responsible for any minor incident in the BTPS and such incidents be immediately brought to his and CMD’s notice. He also warned of stern action in case of any negligence. The non-technical staff required to work in the power plant should be recruited from among the locals through the ITDA project director, he suggested.
Ash utilisation
The ash generated in the thermal plants needed to be utilised and steps are being taken to encourage local tribal youth to set up self employment units for brick making using ash generated from coal. As the government is constructing 3,500 Indiramma houses in every constituency, it would be profitable for youth setting up such brick making units.
Vikramarka also instructed the officials to get a 3D walkway model for the BTPS.
Genco directors Ajay, Sachhidanandam, Lakshmaiah, chief engineers Srinivasa Rao, Ratnakar Rao, PV Srinivas and others attended the review meeting.