Andhra agrees to stop drawing water from NSP, Srisailam

HYDERABAD: Telangana scored over Andhra Pradesh at the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting held here on Monday, as the AP officials agreed in principle to stop further drawing of water.

According to sources, Telangana Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja stated in the meeting that AP exceeded its quota of water from the Krishna river, which the board officials also noted. The irrigation officials are hopeful that the board will prevail upon AP to stop further drawing of water.

Meanwhile, the officials felt that AP would be allowed to draw water from the right canal of Nagarjunasagar as it has a requirement. However, the meeting did not result in any decision on the water release order.

The ENCs of both states will meet on Tuesday and arrive at a consensus on water requirements. Telangana has already placed an indent for 90 tmcft—107 tmcft for irrigation and 17 tmcft for drinking water—up to May 31.

The meeting was conducted after Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met the board chairman, Atul Jain, on Thursday. The main contention of Telangana is that AP drew excess water from the Krishna river this year. As per its share, AP should get only 512 tmcft but has already drawn more than 650 tmcft, which led to Telangana officials objecting to the drawing of water by AP from the Srisailam dam.

The Telangana officials, however, agreed to allow AP to draw water from Nagarjunasagar to meet irrigation needs. The quantum of water will be decided by the three-member committee of the board on Tuesday.