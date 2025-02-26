Centre supplying enough fertiliser to Telangana, says BJP state president Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre stands firmly in support of farmers across the country and has been regularly disbursing PM-Kisan funds to farmers despite various challenges.

Commenting on media reports about fertiliser shortage in Telangana, Kishan said he discussed the matter with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reassured that there was no actual shortage.

The Centre had already allocated a higher quota than requested by the state government, Kishan stated, accusing some traders of creating an artificial shortage due to the inefficiency of the state administration. Officials have confirmed that there is no fertiliser crisis, he stated, claiming that during the UPA regime, urea was often diverted to the black market.

“However, under the Modi government, strict measures have been taken to prevent such malpractice,” Kishan said.