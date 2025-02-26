Farmers face uncertainty as chilli rates drop in Telangana

WARANGAL: A massive arrival of red chilli at the Enumamula Agricultural Market created tension among farmers on Tuesday. Due to the Mahashivratri holidays, the market remained closed for two days, causing concerns over unsold produce and fluctuating prices. Adding to the uncertainty, many farmers were left confused about the minimum support price (MSP).

Dissatisfied with the low prices being offered, the farmers decided not to sell their produce and continued to wait at the market yard.

On Tuesday, 35,000 to 40,000 bags of red chilli arrived at the market. The Single Patti (SP), Tomato and Deepika varieties were in high demand, fetching prices of Rs 31,000, Rs 30,111 and Rs 17,500 per quintal respectively.

However, other varieties, including Wonder Hot (WH), Teja, US 341, and 5531 were not sold due to significant low prices, ranging between Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000 per quintal.

Many farmers expressed frustration, claiming that traders were offering prices much lower than those displayed on the market boards. As a result, some farmers chose to return home with their produce instead of selling it at a loss.

Speaking to TNIE, Enumamula Agriculture Market secretary G Reddy Naik admitted that prices this year were lower compared to last year, mainly due to a lack of exports. “Last year, nearly 8 lakh quintals of red chilli stocks remained unsold in godowns. Of this 30% was stored by farmers and 70% by traders, who were waiting for higher prices before selling. Now, as fresh produce arrives in the market, prices have dropped. However, we expect an increase in April or May,” said Naik.

B Lakshman, a farmer from Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district, voiced concerns about the failure to secure MSP for red chilli. “We expected prices similar to last year, but traders are offering much lower rates. We have invested lakhs in cultivation and now we are struggling to recover even our investment,” he lamented.