Telangana village 1st in country to pioneer digital tree ID

ADILABAD: At a time when environmental conservation is a growing concern, Mukhara (K) a village in the district, has pioneered an innovative approach to conserve trees by introducing the Digital Tree Aadhaar initiative. By integrating technology with environmental efforts, the village has become the first in the country to geo-tag and assign QR codes to every tree, ensuring systematic monitoring and long-time survival.

Just as Aadhaar cards serve as identification for citizens and facilitate access to government schemes, the “Digital Tree Aadhaar” initiative was launched to create a database tracking the conditions of trees. Under this initiative, every tree in the village has been geo-tagged and assigned a QR code. By scanning the code, one will receive complete information — health, age, oxygen production, growth patterns, and precise location — of the tree.

“The project ensures the long-term survival of trees. Just as people have Aadhaar cards, trees now have their own digital identity,” said Mukhara sarpanch Meenakshi. As part of the initiative, a barcode pasting programme was launched on Tuesday. A total of 1,05,624 trees have been geo-tagged and assigned QR codes. The sarpanch emphasised that if similar steps were taken in other villages and towns, more trees would survive and thrive.