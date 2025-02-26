Union Minister Bandi likens BJP to Team India, Congress to Pakistan squad

KARIMNAGAR: Using cricket analogy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar likened BJP candidates to Team India and that of Congress to Pakistan squad, and expressed confidence in the saffron party emerging triumphant in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ and teachers’ segment MLC elections.

Speaking to the media at his camp office here on Tuesday, he said: “BJP candidates C Anji Reddy and Malka Komaraiah are like the Bharat cricket team. The Congress candidate V Narender Reddy is like the Pakistan team. Just like Bharat team defeated Pakistan (in the ongoing Champions Trophy), the BJP too will defeat the Congress on February 27.”

While Anji Reddy and Komaraiah are contesting in the graduates’ and teachers’ segments, Congress’ Narender Reddy has entered fray for the graduates’ seat. The ruling Congress, it may be mentioned here, decided against fielding a candidate in the teachers’ constituency.

Referring to the Congress leaders alleging lack of allocation of central funds to Telangana, he dared them for an open debate on the issue.

“Let there be transparency on how much Telangana received from the Centre, village-wise, municipality-wise and corporation-wise, and how much the state has spent. Let us have an open debate,” the former state BJP chief said.

Hitting back at the Congress leaders for criticising the Centre over Musi project funds, he said: “Yamuna, Ganga and Sabarmati were being rejuvenated at a very low cost. Why should the Centre cooperate with the state in cleaning the Musi river when the estimated project cost has been escalated from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Is it to help the son-in-law of a senior Congress leader to collect commissions?”