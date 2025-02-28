KTR speaks on ethical tech use in Bengaluru

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke on ethical technology use at the Entrepreneur Tech & Innovation Summit 2025 held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Addressing a diverse audience of tech leaders, innovators and policymakers, Rama Rao outlined a vision for India’s digital future while cautioning against the unintended consequences of unchecked technological growth.

Speaking on the “Driving Digital India: Innovations and Strategies for a Technologically Advanced Future,” Rama Rao highlighted Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Quantum Computing, Extended Reality (XR) and the Internet of Bodies (IoB) as game-changers, predicting their potential to revolutionise industries and human life. “Radios faded, TVs rose, now it’s podcasts. Technology changes, but core human needs stay,” he said.

“The future is not something we enter; it’s something we create,” he asserted, advocating for technologies that uplift lives.

Questioning why skilled youth are drawn to cybercrime, Rama Rao urged robust regulations that protect people without stifling digital freedom. He also highlighted the digital divide, citing a child missing online classes during Covid-19 as a poignant example and pressed for inclusive solutions that reach all social strata.

He said that the data centres were mushrooming without assessing their power or water use. “Meta claims every ChatGPT or Grok query wipes out a hundred trees- so take it with a shrug!” More seriously, he stressed, “Elon Musk might send a few to Mars, but the rest of us live here,” Rama Rao said while urging innovators to prioritise sustainability.