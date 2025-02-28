PIL against Metro P-II: Petitioner gets more time

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday allowed the petitioner in a PIL challenging the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II Corridor-VI alignment more time to file his counter.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara is dealing with the PIL, filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation seeking a halt to all construction and related works of the project, particularly within the Charminar Heritage Precincts No. 10, Falaknuma Precinct No. 12 and other affected heritage sites.

The plea urged the court to mandate a comprehensive Heritage Impact Assessment by an independent expert committee before any further progress on the project. The court will next hear the matter on April 3.