Telangana scraps 15 per cent non-local quota in Higher education

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Higher Education department has issued orders reserving 85% of the seats in all higher education institutions — government or private higher education and technical institutions — for locals.

Government Order 15 (GO 15), issued by Education Department Secretary Yogita Rana on Thursday, says that 85% of the seats in all higher education institutions will be reserved for local candidates in the Osmania University (OU) area, while the remaining 15% will be unreserved.

The GO makes it difficult for non-local students to get admission in the 15% unreserved seats as they will also have to compete with the local candidates.

The GO revises the “region-wise reservation of seats” to “admission to 85% of seats for local candidates of the OU area”. This implies that candidates from Andhra Pradesh will no longer be eligible for local reservations in colleges in Telangana.

The GO says that candidates who can claim seats in the 15% unreserved category should have resided in the state for a total period of 10 years (excluding periods of study outside the state), or either of their parents should have resided in the state for a total period of 10 years (excluding periods of employment outside the state).

In addition, candidates who are children of parents who are in the employment of the state or central government, public sector corporation, local bodies, universities and other similar institutions within the state; and candidates who are spouses of those in the employment of the state or central government, public sector corporations, local bodies, universities, and educational institutions recognised by the government or a competent authority, or other quasi-government institutions within the state, can also claim the seats under the 15% unreserved quota.