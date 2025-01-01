Leopard spotted in Telangana's Dilawarpur, video goes viral

ADILABAD: A leopard was spotted on the road between Bhainsa and Nirmal near the Kalva Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district. A video of the leopard crossing the road, captured by commuters, has gone viral on social media platforms.

People in Dilawarpur mandal are fearing for their safety due to the leopard’s movement. The police and forest officials have alerted villagers to be cautious.

Meanwhile, tiger movement has been reported in the Sirpur T range. The tiger, migrating from Maharashtra to Sirpur T, was spotted in Sirpur T during the day and in the Maharashtra forest area at night, seemingly playing a ‘hide and seek’ game with officials, sources said.