River festival in Bhadrachalam from Jan 8 to showcase tribal traditions

KHAMMAM: The Bhadradri Kothagudem administration is planning to organise a river festival along the flood banks of the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam from January 8 to showcase tribal traditions and products, including conventional dishes.

The district authorities are aiming to put Bhadrachalam on the global map by highlighting the tribal customs and traditions to devotees visiting the region. With a significant tribal population, the district is being promoted as a potential tourism hub.

Given the influx of devotees from various states for the Teppotsavam and Uttara Dwara Darshan programmes on January 9 and 10, the administration believes the festival will offer an opportunity to showcase the district’s unique culture and traditions. Events will be organised along the scenic floodbanks in the form of a grand festival till March.

Special arrangements include setting up accommodations for devotees in traditional tribal-style residences equipped with modern facilities.

The festival will also feature various tribal dances, traditional dishes, bamboo crafts and other cultural elements. Evening programmes will be dedicated to tribal cultural performances to entertain and educate tourists.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil announced that 40 stalls would be established for tribal communities to sell nutrition-related food items, bamboo crafts and traditional dishes. Items such as honey, palm jaggery, ragi java and sorghum java will also be available, creating employment opportunities for locals. All stalls will adhere to eco-friendly practices, utilising paper bags, cups and packaging to eliminate the use of plastic.