Former BRS MLA Durgam Chenniah booked for attack on dairy owner

ADILABAD: Bellampalli police have registered a case against former MLA Durgam Chenniah after allegations surfaced that his followers attacked K Adinarayana, the CEO and MD of Origin Dairy in Mancherial district.

According to the police, the attack took place in the last week of December but came to light only after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Adinarayana was shifted to the Mancherial government hospital following the attack. On Thursday, he complained to the police.

In his complaint, Adinarayana stated that he was attacked and stripped in public. He was admitted to the Mancherial government hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained in the attack.

On Thursday, he filed a formal complaint alleging that despite the severity of the assault, police registered a nominal case instead of a more serious one, such as an attempt to murder.

In his complaint, Adinarayana accused Chenniah’s followers, now affiliated with Congress, of involvement in illegal activities, including land settlements. He also alleged that MLA Gaddam Vinod was shielding Chenniah’s followers.

However, Chenniah dismissed the allegations, claiming they were part of a conspiracy. He stated that both the attackers and the injured party were Congress members.

The conflict between Origin Dairy and Chenniah dates back three years to the establishment of the dairy farm. Two years ago, Origin Dairy staff released a video purportedly showing Chenniah demanding money and favours in connection with the project.