Justice League

Bar Council’s explanation on COP renewal date sought

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has granted one week to the secretary of the Bar Council of Telangana to clarify whether the last date for the renewal of the Certificate of Practice (COP) has been extended. The court has adjourned the matter to January 10 for further hearing.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Ch Adams, challenging the actions of the Bar Council regarding the COP renewal process. The petitioner sought the court’s intervention to declare the Bar Council’s requirements for COP renewal as arbitrary and in violation of constitutional rights.

Kaushik moves HC, seeking quashing of criminal proceedings

Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy filed a criminal petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking quashing of the proceedings against him in CC No 268 of 2024 pending before the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Court, Nampally in connection with an FIR registered by the Kamalapur police on November 29, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Nodal Officer Gunde Babu. The FIR accuses the petitioner of violating Sections 171-C, 171-F read with 188 IPC, 506 IPC, and Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act.