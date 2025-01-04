Justice League

Bar Council’s explanation on COP renewal date sought
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has granted one week to the secretary of the Bar Council of Telangana to clarify whether the last date for the renewal of the Certificate of Practice (COP) has been extended. The court has adjourned the matter to January 10 for further hearing.
The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Ch Adams, challenging the actions of the Bar Council regarding the COP renewal process. The petitioner sought the court’s intervention to declare the Bar Council’s requirements for COP renewal as arbitrary and in violation of constitutional rights.
Kaushik moves HC, seeking quashing of criminal proceedings
Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy filed a criminal petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking quashing of the proceedings against him in CC No 268 of 2024 pending before the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Court, Nampally in connection with an FIR registered by the Kamalapur police on November 29, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Nodal Officer Gunde Babu. The FIR accuses the petitioner of violating Sections 171-C, 171-F read with 188 IPC, 506 IPC, and Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act.
According to the prosecution, the MCC nodal officer alleged that a video recording, submitted by the VST team Kamalapur-Abdul Wahed, showed the petitioner making statements during a public event on November 28, 2023. In the video, the petitioner purportedly stated, “Meeru vote veyakunte maa mugguru shavalanu chudandi ani e sandharbanga teliyajesthunnanu. Meeru vote veste vijaya yathraku vostha, ledante maa shavayathraku meeru randi,” which is said to be in violation of the model code of conduct. The high court is expected to hear the petition in the coming days.
HC declines to entertain petition against NJ resident
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court declined to entertain a writ petition filed by a retired government employee, seeking directions to the police to register a case against his son-in-law, a doctor residing in New Jersey, for allegedly harassing his daughter. He contended that the failure of the SR Nagar police to register a case against the accused was “contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of India.” The judge observed that, in his prima facie view, the writ petition was not maintainable. He directed the petitioner to explain the maintainability of the writ petition and adjourned the matter to January 8.