Telangana targets 20,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: With peak demand projected to reach 31,809 MW by 2035, the state government has set the target of adding 20,000 MW of renewable energy and storage capacity by 2030. The state government will unveil the Telangana Renewable Energy Policy, also known as Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy - 2025 (TGREEN) very soon.
On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, sought feedback on the proposed policy.
He said that the ambitious projects like Future City, AI City, Pharma City, Regional Ring Road, extension of Metro Rail and Industrial Corridor would result in higher energy consumption and the aim is to meet this demand with green energy.
Draft energy policy is a living document: Bhatti
“Our government is committed to fostering an environment where stakeholders feel heard and valued. The draft policy is a living document, designed to evolve with your inputs to address the dynamic needs of the state in renewable energy,” Vikramarka told the stakeholders.
The deputy chief minister informed the stakeholders — Solar Energy Corporation of India, CII, FICCI, NTPC, Access Energy, Renewable Energy, and other public and private agencies — that the objectives behind the renewable energy police are to provide reliable and affordable power, ensure self-sufficiency and sustainability of Telangana power utilities, to encourage development of solar and wind projects, to promote the development of energy storage systems, to promote the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, and to boost private investments in the state.
The state government also proposed various incentives for renewable energy projects involving solar, wind, small hydro, geothermal, mini-hydel, waste-to-energy, biomass, bagasse, hybrid with/ without storage in a single or any combination of one or more forms of energy.
The provisions in the policy draft document, accessed by TNIE, include deemed conversion to non-agricultural land status, single window clearances, exemption of supervision charges, Net SGST reimbursement, investment subsidy (micro, small enterprises), quality/patent support (micro, small, medium), seed capital assistance to first generation entrepreneurs (micro), interest subsidy under Pavala Vaddi (micro, small enterprises), incentives for producers of green hydrogen and its derivatives and capital subsidy on desalination plant.
It also proposes to set up rooftop solarisation on government buildings, schools, state funded housing and panchayat offices. It also has provisions to lease government lands in case private agencies need it for renewable energy projects.
Later in the day, addressing a press conference, Vikramarka said that the proposed TG Green Policy (read as Telangana Renewable Energy Policy) will be finalised subject to the approval of the Cabinet. He said that the state will achieve a power surplus capacity very soon.
TG’s renewable energy at present
7,889 MW of solar energy (excluding distributed renewable energy)
771 MW of distributed renewable energy
221 MW from other RE (which includes 128 MW from wind energy)
2,518 MW of hydro energy.
872 EV charging stations.
Part of the new policy
Standalone renewable energy projects
Innovative Solutions such as floating solar, Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (RE-RTC), and firm & dispatchable renewable energy technology
Energy storage projects
Distributed generation projects
Waste-to-energy projects
Green hydrogen projects