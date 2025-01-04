Telangana targets 20,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: With peak demand projected to reach 31,809 MW by 2035, the state government has set the target of adding 20,000 MW of renewable energy and storage capacity by 2030. The state government will unveil the Telangana Renewable Energy Policy, also known as Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy - 2025 (TGREEN) very soon.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, sought feedback on the proposed policy.

He said that the ambitious projects like Future City, AI City, Pharma City, Regional Ring Road, extension of Metro Rail and Industrial Corridor would result in higher energy consumption and the aim is to meet this demand with green energy.

Draft energy policy is a living document: Bhatti

“Our government is committed to fostering an environment where stakeholders feel heard and valued. The draft policy is a living document, designed to evolve with your inputs to address the dynamic needs of the state in renewable energy,” Vikramarka told the stakeholders.

The deputy chief minister informed the stakeholders — Solar Energy Corporation of India, CII, FICCI, NTPC, Access Energy, Renewable Energy, and other public and private agencies — that the objectives behind the renewable energy police are to provide reliable and affordable power, ensure self-sufficiency and sustainability of Telangana power utilities, to encourage development of solar and wind projects, to promote the development of energy storage systems, to promote the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, and to boost private investments in the state.