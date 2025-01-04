Telangana to set up traffic awareness parks in govt, private schools

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday said the transport department will create 500 traffic awareness parks in government and private schools in coordination with the UNICEF.

While taking part in a rally with students as part of the National Road Safety month at RTA Khairatabad, he suggested that people abide by traffic rules. “Licences of those who violate road rules will be cancelled and strict action to be taken against them,” he said.

“We need to create awareness on traffic rules among children from early years. Whatever rules we learn as a child will be useful later on. We will discuss in the Cabinet and include lessons on more traffic rules in the syllabus,” he said.

Prabhkar, meanwhile, informed that the efforts on to remove blackspots where road accidents usually occur.

On the occasion, an electric vehicle charging station was inaugurated on the premises of the Transport department office.