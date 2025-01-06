First batch of cheques for land acquisition to be distributed today

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) will distribute compensation cheques to the first batch of affected property owners in the Old City on Monday. The distribution ceremony will take place at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be present to distribute the compensation cheques.

HAML managing director (MD) NVS Reddy said the first phase of cheque distribution will cover over 40 property owners. These owners have submitted consent letters for land acquisition along the MGBS to Chandrayangutta route of Corridor-6. Of the 1,100 affected properties along this route, 169 owners have submitted consent letters and ownership verification has been completed for the initial 40 properties.

He emphasised that all compensations are being disbursed in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act and based on the decisions of the district collector, who has approved a negotiated rate of Rs 81,000 per square yard as a consent award for affected property owners.

In addition to the compensation for land acquisition, eligible property owners will also receive rehabilitation compensation and reimbursement for dismantled structures as per the Relief and Rehabilitation Act.

NVS Reddy highlighted that a large number of property owners are voluntarily offering their land for road widening and Metro rail construction. He further stated that officials are diligently working to expedite the preparations for Metro construction in the Old City.