Telangana: Enjoy night camps at Chilkur’s Forest Trek Park

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s thrill-seekers have a new weekend escape. Deccan Woods and Trails will be hosting night camps at the Rock Bay Nature Camps, nestled within Forest Trek Park, Chilkur. The camps will kick off every Saturday at 2:30 pm and conclude at 9 am on Sunday. Bookings will be open from Monday to Thursday.

Executive Director of Eco-Tourism Ranjeet Nayak announced: “Telangana Forest Development Corporation Limited (TGFDC) will be organising the nature camps at Forestrek Park under the banner of ‘Deccan Woods and Trails’. The campsite is designed to immerse nature lovers, students, and families in the beauty of our forests, fostering a deep connection with nature while understanding its importance.”

Participants can enjoy a variety of activities, including nature walks, bird walks, nocturnal treks, and wildlife awareness sessions featuring snakes and wild animals. Bookings can be made via 9493549399 or 9885298980.