Telangana HC grants exemption from personal appearance to BRS MLA Kaushik

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has granted exemption from personal appearance to Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in a case related to violation of election code of conduct being heard by the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Court, Nampally.

The MLA filed a petition seeking a stay on all further proceedings in the case, including his appearance before the magistrate.

Justice Lakshman, while hearing the petition, issued notices to the state government and complainant Gunde Babu, nodal officer of model code of conduct (MCC), Kamalapur, Hanumakonda district.

The case was registered at Kamalapur police station against Kaushik Reddy under multiple Sections, including 171-C, 171-F read with 188 of the IPC, 506 IPC, and Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The charges stem from a video released on November 28, 2023, during the Assembly elections, in which Kaushik Reddy was seen allegedly urging voters to cast their votes in his favour or attend his funeral.

Kaushik Reddy’s legal team contended that the case was politically motivated and aimed at maligning his image and sought a stay on the trial.

When Justice Lakshman enquired about the progress of the investigation, public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao said that statements of five witnesses have been recorded. The judge then adjourned the hearing to January 22.