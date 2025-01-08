CM Revanth Reddy sets March deadline for Shamirpet Metro DPR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPRs) for Metro rail extension to Future City, Shamirpet and Medchal by March end. He also instructed them to secure the Centre’s approval and invite tenders by April end.

The government has proposed constructing Metro lines from Airport to Future City (10 km), JBS to Shamirpet (22 km) and Paradise to Medchal (23 km). The chief minister emphasised initiating land acquisition for these routes without delay.

On Tuesday, he held a review meeting with the officials on metro extension, elevated corridors and radial roads.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, Revanth discussed Metro extensions, elevated corridors and radial roads. He instructed the officials to ensure that the Shamirpet and Medchal Metro lines originate from a common point and include the development of a modern, multifunctional junction to meet future needs. He directed the preparation of a comprehensive plan for the junction.

The chief minister also advised aligning the metro line with the three existing flyovers on the National Highway along the Medchal route and urged officials to expedite the construction of elevated corridors. He stressed that future needs should be factored into the design and called for a detailed field-level study to guide the alignment.

Additionally, he directed Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) to take up the construction of radial roads.