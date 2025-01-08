TIMS Alwal works to complete by August 31: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Roads & Building (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the construction of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Alwal would be completed by August 31. Ninety percent of the construction has been completed, he added.

On Tuesday, he visited the TIMS, Alwal, and inspected the construction works. He instructed officials and the contractor agency to expedite the work. The minister said: “Quality should not be compromised. Officials and the contractor should work with better coordination. Treat this as a service to the people.”

Speaking to reporters, Venkat Reddy alleged that the construction of this hospital was delayed due to the negligence of the previous BRS government. Accusing the previous administration of neglecting the health sector in the state, he said the Congress government was prioritising it. Apart from increasing the coverage under Aarogyashri scheme, many new treatments were added to it, he added.

The minister said the government expended Rs 1,600 crore under Aarogyashri scheme in the past year.

The TIMS in Alwal will be a 1,000-bed hospital. It is being constructed with a Rs 897 crore budget on 11.53 lakh sq ft. There will be 35 departments in this hospital, with 24 operation theatres.