Godavari shimmers with Teppotsavam grandeur in Telangana

KHAMMAM: The Teppotsavam (float festival) of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy, the temple's presiding deity at Bhadrachalam, was celebrated with grandeur on Thursday evening at the River Godavari.

The ceremonial idols of Lord Rama, his consort Sita, and his brother Lakshmana were carried in a vibrant procession from the main temple to the River Godavari. The idols were then placed on a beautifully decorated hamsavahanam (swan-shaped float) that glided along the river amid Vedic chants by priests.

As part of the Mukkoti Ekadashi Adhyayanotsavams, special prayers were offered to the deity. The float, carrying the idols, made seven ceremonial rounds in the river, accompanied by the display of colorful fireworks that captivated the crowd.