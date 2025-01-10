Pay gram panchayat workers’ salaries on time, Telangana CM tells officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to pay salaries to employees working in the gram panchayats on time.
During a review meeting he held with the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department officials at the Integrated Command Control Centre, he said: “Just like the government employees, the staff of the gram panchayats too should be paid their salaries every month.”
“There are 92,351 employees working in gram panchayats across the state. Every month, Rs 116 crore is be paid towards salaries of these employees,” he said while directing the officials to pay salaries through “green channel”.
During the meeting, the chief minister also said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme bills should be cleared with immediate effect.
‘Use Central funds for development of villages’
The chief minister, meanwhile, instructed the officials to take steps to ensure that the funds released by the Centre to panchayats are allocated for development of villages from time to time.
Revanth also asked the officials to ensure that the state receives funds from the Centre under the Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana schemes before the end of this financial year.
Ministers Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, government advisors K Kesava Rao, Vem Narender Reddy, former minister K Jana Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari and other officials attended the meeting.