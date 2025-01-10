Pay gram panchayat workers’ salaries on time, Telangana CM tells officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to pay salaries to employees working in the gram panchayats on time.

During a review meeting he held with the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department officials at the Integrated Command Control Centre, he said: “Just like the government employees, the staff of the gram panchayats too should be paid their salaries every month.”

“There are 92,351 employees working in gram panchayats across the state. Every month, Rs 116 crore is be paid towards salaries of these employees,” he said while directing the officials to pay salaries through “green channel”.

During the meeting, the chief minister also said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme bills should be cleared with immediate effect.