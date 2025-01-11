BJP names candidates for three MLC elections

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Friday announced names of its candidates for the elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from one graduate and two teachers’ constituencies even though the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule.

As the incumbent MLCs would be retiring in the next few weeks, the BJP announced the names for the three vacancies in the Council and they are Puli Sarottham Reddy for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency, Malka Komaraiah for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ segment, and C Anji Reddy for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency.

Sarottham Reddy, who hails from Warangal, served as a school teacher for over 30 years.