Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to add four coaches amid increased demand

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express will now run 20 coaches instead of the previous 16 bogies from Saturday due to the increasing demand, the South Central Railway (SCR) said on Friday.

While the train had a capacity to board 1,128 passengers earlier, the number will move up to 1,440 commutters after the addition of four more coaches. With 20 coaches, the train will comprise 18 chair cars with 1,336 passengers’ capacity (instead of earlier 14 with a capacity of 1,024) and two executive class with 104 passengers capacity totaling 1,440.