Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to add four coaches amid increased demand

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express will now run 20 coaches instead of the previous 16 bogies from Saturday due to the increasing demand, the South Central Railway (SCR) said on Friday.
While the train had a capacity to board 1,128 passengers earlier, the number will move up to 1,440 commutters after the addition of four more coaches. With 20 coaches, the train will comprise 18 chair cars with 1,336 passengers’ capacity (instead of earlier 14 with a capacity of 1,024) and two executive class with 104 passengers capacity totaling 1,440.
Since the introduction of the regular services, the train has been operating with more than 130 percent footfall consistently, the SCR said.
The SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain said that with the addition of four more coaches, Vande Bharat train service travel will be able to reach more passengers. “The augmentation of the coaches during this peak Sankranti season is also a timely addition, as more people will be able to visit their native places to celebrate the festival.”