Five drown taking selfie, two rescued

SIDDIPET: Five youths drowned in the Kondapochamma reservoir in Siddipet district on Saturday while trying to take a selfie. They were identified as Danush (20), Lohith (17), Jatin (17), Sahil (17) and Dineshwar (17) all residents of Musheerabad. Two others who were also the part of the selfie, Mrigank and Md Ibrahim, were rescued.

According to police, the group of friends had travelled from Mushherabad to the reservoir on motorcycles. Unaware of the reservoir’s depth, they joined hands to take a selfie. However, one of them slipped into the water, and four others drowned while trying to save him. Two standing near the shore were rescued by locals, who alerted the police.