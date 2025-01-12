Land acquisition for Warangal airport development in full swing

HYDERABAD: The land acquisition process for the development of Warangal airport at Mamnoor village is in full swing, with the government setting a target to complete it by the end of March.

As per Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), a total of 949.14 acres of land is required for the airport. Currently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has 696.14 acres of land. In its feasibility report, AAI stated that an additional 253 acres would be sufficient to create the necessary infrastructure and facilities for operating large Aircraft, such as A320-type planes.

Responding to this, the government has authorised the Warangal district collector to acquire 280.3 acres and sanctioned Rs 205 crore for land acquisition.

The additional land, primarily required for the expansion of the runway, is being acquired from Nakkalapally and Gadipally villages.