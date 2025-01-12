Land acquisition for Warangal airport development in full swing

HYDERABAD: The land acquisition process for the development of Warangal airport at Mamnoor village is in full swing, with the government setting a target to complete it by the end of March.
As per Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), a total of 949.14 acres of land is required for the airport. Currently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has 696.14 acres of land. In its feasibility report, AAI stated that an additional 253 acres would be sufficient to create the necessary infrastructure and facilities for operating large Aircraft, such as A320-type planes.
Responding to this, the government has authorised the Warangal district collector to acquire 280.3 acres and sanctioned Rs 205 crore for land acquisition.
The additional land, primarily required for the expansion of the runway, is being acquired from Nakkalapally and Gadipally villages.
The landowners are likely to receive Rs 1 crore per acre as compensation. According to official sources, the basic value of agricultural lands in Nakkalapally and Gadipally is Rs 6 lakh per acre, and according to average registered sale statistics, the value is Rs 35 lakh per acre. With the addition of solatium and Additional Market Value (AMV), the total land value reaches Rs 80 lakh per acre.
Officials said, “During initial negotiations, villagers demanded Rs 4 crore per acre as compensation. However, after several discussions, villagers are now demanding Rs 1.5 crore per acre. We believe that they may agree to Rs 1.2 to Rs 1.3 crore per acre. Some villagers are also seeking land-to-land compensation, along with jobs and house plots.”
Officials also mentioned that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have emphasized the need to begin construction at the earliest. The Minister is closely monitoring the progress of land acquisition and other related issues.