HYDERABAD: While private travel operators hike ticket prices every year for buses plying to the districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the Sankranti season, this year the fares have been increased abnormally up to 200%.

The sight of long queues at Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Lakdikapul, and other pickup points indicates growing demand, creating an opportunity for travel operators to profit. While several passengers say they can understand to some extent the fare hikes during special occasions, similar to increases in flight ticket prices, they argue that the government should enforce a cap on ticket prices, which are now becoming “exorbitant and unreasonable.”

Notably, on special occasions, the TGSRTC also raises the fare by 50% on its fleet of special buses. However, tickets for other TGSRTC buses, including seater and non-AC options, remain available at regular rates.

C Manasa, a Kadapa-bound student waiting for her bus at Irrum Manzil on Friday, said that she shelled out Rs 2,100 for the ticket. “Usually, the ticket (to Kadapa) is around Rs 900 to Rs 1,000, but many operators are charging Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Passengers may tolerate a fare hike of Rs 200 to Rs 300, but such an increase is unreasonable,” she said.

Sheikh Vali said he was willing to pay premium fares but opined that any fare hike “should be reasonable.” “I believe there is nothing wrong with paying a premium price. Even the TGSRTC cannot mobilise enough staff to cope with the demand. But the fare hike should be reasonable. Charging Rs 3,000 for a ticket that usually costs Rs 1,000 is not right. It needs to be controlled,” said Vali.