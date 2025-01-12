Telangana govt invites new firms to supply liquor

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to issue a notification inviting applications from new companies to supply liquor in the state, allowing a one-month submission period. He emphasised that companies must apply with their brand names and assured that the selection process would be transparent, focusing on quality standards and supply capacity.

The Excise and Prohibition Department was instructed to adopt a simplified trade policy for introducing new liquor brands, including those from companies already supplying alcohol to the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL).