Telangana govt invites new firms to supply liquor

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to issue a notification inviting applications from new companies to supply liquor in the state, allowing a one-month submission period. He emphasised that companies must apply with their brand names and assured that the selection process would be transparent, focusing on quality standards and supply capacity.
The Excise and Prohibition Department was instructed to adopt a simplified trade policy for introducing new liquor brands, including those from companies already supplying alcohol to the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL).
During a review meeting on liquor supply and beer pricing held on Saturday, the chief minister addressed concerns raised by officials about United Beverages Company’s demand for a 33.1% hike in beer prices. He stated that the government would not bow to corporate pressure and directed officials to compare beer prices with those in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The chief minister made it clear that any decision on price revisions would be based on the recommendations of the Price Fixation Committee, headed by a retired high court judge. Additionally, he instructed the Finance department to clear pending dues inherited by the previous government.