HYDERABAD: CapitaLand Group, a leading global real estate investment and development company headquartered and listed in Singapore, has announced an investment of Rs 450 crore to develop a state-of-the-art 1 million square feet IT park in Hyderabad.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Singapore with a delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the project is part of CapitalLand’s border development pipeline aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s growth as a business hub. The upcoming IT park will cater to the growing demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and blue-chip companies seeking premium facilities.