Provide protection to woman farmer: Telangana HC

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madgul police station, Rangareddy district, to provide necessary police protection to S Sunitha, a woman farmer, from her rivals in a dispute over 17 acres of land.

The directive was given in response to a writ petition filed by Sunitha fearing threat to her and her family from respondents Sudini Sugunamma and two others, also residents of Madgul.

Sunitha’s petition alleged inaction by the Madgula SHO despite her repeated efforts to lodge complaints. The petitioner highlighted that despite clear high court orders issued on February 13, 2024, in an earlier writ petition affirming her rights to the land, she and her family continued to face obstruction in conducting agricultural operations, particularly in harvesting cotton.

After reviewing the petition, Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed the SHO to ensure that the petitioner and her family are provided with adequate police protection and adjourned the matter to February 18 for further hearing.