CtrlS AI data centres to generate over 3,000 jobs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has signed an MoU with CtrlS Datacenters Limited to establish an AI data centre cluster in Telangana with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. This agreement was finalised during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The proposed cluster is likely to generate 3,600 jobs, directly and indirectly and contribute significantly to the state’s economy through incremental tax revenues, a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said. IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said: “This collaboration with CtrlS is a significant milestone in our journey to establish Telangana as a global leader in digital infrastructure and technology.

The AI data centre cluster will not only enhance the state’s IT capabilities but also create substantial employment opportunities, contributing to our vision of inclusive growth.” Special Chief Secretary, IT & Industries Jayesh Ranjan said that this partnership highlights state’s proactive approach to supporting large-scale investments in the IT sector.