President Droupadi Murmu appoints four additional judges to Telangana

HYDERABAD: President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed four judicial officers as Additional Judges of the Telangana High Court.

The appointments, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 11, were approved by the Ministry of Law & Justice and officially notified on Wednesday.

The newly appointed Additional Judges are Justice E Tirumala Devi, Justice Renuka Yara, Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda, and Justice Madhusudhan Rao Bobbili Ramaiah.

With their inclusion, the strength of judges in the Telangana High Court has risen to 30, including Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul.

However, 12 vacancies remain, as the sanctioned strength of the high court stands at 42.

It is anticipated that additional appointments from the lawyers’ quota will soon be recommended.