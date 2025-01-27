BJP adopts ‘3M formula’ for Mission 2028

HYDERABAD: The BJP is known for the state-specific strategies it chalks out to not only strengthen its base but also to win elections in different parts of the country.

After securing considerable success with its plans both at the national level and in various states, the saffron party is focusing its attention on Telangana, where it is using similar strategies to expand its existing voter base and create new ones.

But its blueprint for Telangana, according to sources, is slightly different from the ones that it uses elsewhere, due to the differences in caste and community dynamics.

The party seems to be placing special focus on communities that are dominant in terms of numbers as well as those that wield considerable influence within their sections and also on others.

As part of this strategy, the party has adopted the “3M formula for Mission 2028” to further strengthen its base. Under this formula, according to sources, the leadership has decided to give priority to leaders from Madiga, Munnuru Kapu and Mudiraj communities in making appointments and in allocation of posts, including berths in the Union Cabinet.

Establishment of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad and other key institutions, and the decision on SC subcategorisation are all part of this strategy, which is primarily aimed at making gains in the upcoming local body polls and in the next Assembly elections, the sources added.

The party has already accommodated Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who hails from the Munnuru Kapu community, by appointing him as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. The key figure behind the establishment of the Turmeric Board was Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who also belongs to the Munnuru Kapu community.