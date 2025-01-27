Telangana

BRS will be swept away by welfare schemes: Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Express News Service
KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that it is just the beginning of implementation of Indiramma housing scheme and issuance of ration cards. “Beware KTR, you and your party are sure to be swept away in the flood of welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government even as you continue to live in illusion,” he said.

“The four schemes may look simple but their implementation would cost the state exchequer Rs 45,000 crore. Yet, we started the schemes to benefit all the people,” he explained.

Speaking at a meeting to mark the launch of four schemes at Chinna Gopathi in Konijarla mandal of Khammam district, Vikramarka accused the BRS of conspiring to thwart the implementation of welfare schemes. “Why did the BRS government not implement the welfare schemes during its 10-year tenure,” he asked.

