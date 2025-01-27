Endangered bird seen in Kawal Tiger Reserve

ADILABAD: An endangered bird, black-bellied tern, was spotted flying in Kawal Tiger Reserve during a routine avian survey in Jannaram division. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified the species as endangered on the Red List.

The black-bellied tern (Sterna acuticauda) is a small bird yet a striking member of the tern family, primarily distributed across the Indian subcontinent. Though its population has witnessed a significant decline in recent decades, the bird’s range extends from Pakistan, Nepal and India to Myanmar.

Globally there are only 800 to 1,600 black-bellied terns left, highlighting the need to protect and conserve the species.

It thrives in freshwater habitats, including large rivers, lakes and wetlands, which are increasingly under threat due to human-induced disturbances and climate change.

North Telangana coordinator of the Hyderabad Conservation Society Venkat Angandhula told TNIE that the bird was spotted near the Kistapur lake in Jannaram forest division. “Closer observation through binoculars confirmed it to be a black-bellied tern, primarily identified by its darker belly and distinctive flight pattern,” he said.

The bird measures approximately 32–35 cm (13–14 inches) in length. During its breeding season, it exhibits distinct plumage characterised by a jet-black crown and nape, pale grey upper parts and a throat that remains pure white.