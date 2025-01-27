Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presents excellence awards during ‘At Home’ programme

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presented the inaugural “Governor’s Awards for Excellence - 2024” during the “At Home” programme organised at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

IFS officer Dr G Chandrasekhar Reddy was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to environment protection.

In the individual category, awards were presented to D Satyanarayana (environment protection), Arekapudi Raghu (welfare of the disabled), Jeevan Deepthi (sports), PB Krishna Bharathi (culture) and Prof M Pandu Ranga Rao (culture). Awards were also presented to organisations like Dhruvansh (environment protection), LV Prasad Eye Institute (welfare of disabled), Aditya Mehta Foundation (sports) and Samskruthi Foundation (culture).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, several IAS and IPS officers, and leaders from various political parties attended the programme.