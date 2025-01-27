Telangana’s peak power demand to rise to 24K MW by 2030

HYDERABAD: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has projected that the peak power demand of the state will increase from 15,623 MW in 2023–24 to 24,215 MW by 2029–30, said Principal Secretary of Energy department and Genco CMD Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

Addressing a meeting after unfurling the national flag as part of Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday, he said the power sector achieved tremendous success during the last year and crossed many major milestones like approval of the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy, dedicating 800 MW Unit at Yadadri Thermal Power Station to the nation and adoption of solar villages among others.

“As a major initiative in the power sector, the New Clean and Green Energy Policy was launched recently to make Telangana a hub for renewable energy generation and manufacturing,” Sandeep Kumar said.

He added that the new RE policy of Telangana had an ambitious target of achieving the capacity addition of 20,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030.

The senior official said all the units of the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (5x800MW) would be commissioned by June 2025, in view of the state government signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several investors.

Pointing to new projects like the regional ring road and expansion of the Hyderabad Metro and also the signing of MoUs at the recent summit of the World Economic Forum, he said that the Energy department would play a key role in implementing them.

Given the proactive developmental policies of the state government, much higher growth in peak demand was anticipated, Sandeep Kumar noted and added that the power sector would enter into the field of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

TGGENCO floated an open tender on January 24 for establishing a 500 MWh BESS at Shankarpalli in Rangareddy district, he said.