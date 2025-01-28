KT Rama Rao asks CM Revanth Reddy to inform people when Davos MoUs will materialise

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explain as to when the MoUs signed at the Davos World Economic Forum meetings will materialise and when the Telangana youth will get employment.

Addressing a meeting of the BRS Vidyarthi (BRSV), the pink party’s student wing, at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao said that the agreements signed at last year’s WEF summit have not been fulfilled till date. “People are of the view that like Congress’ six guarantees, the MoUs signed for investments won’t materialise,” he said.

“If all the MoUs signed for Rs 1.78 lakh crore investments are realised, then the BRS will felicitate Revanth Reddy,” he added.

‘Reveal statistics related to all investments’

Rama Rao urged the chief minister to reveal the facts on investments to the people of Telangana.

“The Congress said it would fulfil promises it made to the people within 100 days of forming the government. But it’s been 13 months since the Congress voted to power and those promises still remain unfulfilled,” he said.

The BRS leader called upon the BRSV activists to “submit memoranda” at Gandhi statues across the state on January 31 as Rahul Gandhi failed to implement election assurances given to Telangana youth.