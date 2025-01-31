Telangana HC directs state to file counter on delay in local body elections

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a counter within three weeks to a PIL alleging that the failure to conduct local body elections was in violation of the Constitution.

In his PIL, heard by the bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, petitioner Rapolu Bhasker alleged that the failure of the Panchayat Raj department to conduct elections to the zilla parishad, mandal parishad, and gram panchayats across the state was illegal and unconstitutional.

The PIL contended that the failure to hold local body elections for years has deprived the villages concerned of welfare activities. The bench issued notices and scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 5, 2025.

Two Tapgate accused granted regular bail

Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted regular bail to Nayine Bhujanga Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhupalpally, and former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Radhakishan Rao. The two officers are Accused No. 3 and 5 (A-3 and A-5) in the alleged phone-tapping case.

As part of the bail conditions, the court directed both the accused to submit two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, surrender their passports, and fully cooperate with the investigating officer (IO). During the hearing, Public Prosecutor P Nageswara Rao made a representation before the bench, urging the court to impose additional conditions on the accused.