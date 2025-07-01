‘I miss mum’: Girl dies by suicide in hostel in Telangana's Parkal

HANAMKONDA: Racked with the pain of her mother’s death from her early childhood years, a 15-year-old girl ended her life by hanging, stating in her suicide note that she had “no will to live” without her mother, and that she was going to “meet her”. The heart-wrenching incident occured in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Girls’ Hostel in Narsakkapally village in Parkal on Monday.

The deceased, Eku Srivani, was a resident of Parkal town and had been staying in the hostel since she was in the 6th grade. Srivani was a quiet student and barely interacted with her hostelmates. Some sources alleged that she was constantly harassed by the hostel staff, and that the harassment provoked her to take the extreme step.

Srivani, who studied in Class 10, hanged herself in the hostel washroom on Monday. Her hostelmates said that the warden broke the door open after she failed to respond to repeated knocks and calls. They were all frightened on seeing Srivani’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.