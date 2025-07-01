‘I miss mum’: Girl dies by suicide in hostel in Telangana's Parkal

HANAMKONDA: Racked with the pain of her mother’s death from her early childhood years, a 15-year-old girl ended her life by hanging, stating in her suicide note that she had “no will to live” without her mother, and that she was going to “meet her”. The heart-wrenching incident occured in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Girls’ Hostel in Narsakkapally village in Parkal on Monday.
The deceased, Eku Srivani, was a resident of Parkal town and had been staying in the hostel since she was in the 6th grade. Srivani was a quiet student and barely interacted with her hostelmates. Some sources alleged that she was constantly harassed by the hostel staff, and that the harassment provoked her to take the extreme step.
Srivani, who studied in Class 10, hanged herself in the hostel washroom on Monday. Her hostelmates said that the warden broke the door open after she failed to respond to repeated knocks and calls. They were all frightened on seeing Srivani’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.
The hostel staff alerted the police, misleading them by stating that Srivani had fallen asleep in the washroom and died, following which she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival and confirmed that the cause of death was suicide by hanging after examining the ligature injuries on her neck.
On learning about the girl’s death, her father and relatives staged a protest in front of the hostel, demanding justice. Police said that the girl had left behind a suicide note in which she mentioned that she was “not interested in living”. “Her mother had died in her early childhood years, and she mentioned in the note that she was going to meet her,” the police added.
Her father and relatives accused the hostel of being responsible for her death, stating that the living conditions there were sickening and unbearable. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)