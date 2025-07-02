Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka advocates use of modern technology to meet needs of power consumers

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday emphasised the need for the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) to adopt modern technology to meet the evolving needs of electricity consumers.

Speaking at a review meeting with SPDCL senior officials, including Principal Secretary of Energy department Naveen Mittal and SPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqi, at Praja Bhavan, the deputy CM issued key directives aimed at strengthening service delivery, infrastructure readiness and consumer engagement.

He particularly stressed the need for “100 per cent implementation” of the Feeder Outage Management System (FOMS), a technology that ensures immediate alerts to control rooms in case of power supply disruptions.

When the officials brought to his notice that 5,500 out of 6,500 feeders have already been brought under FOMS, the minister directed them to bring the remaining feeders under this system.

Appreciating the SPDCL’s achievement in securing ISO 9000 certification, the deputy CM said it reflects the organisation’s progress in areas such as operations, consumer service and administrative efficiency. He urged officials to aim for more national-level awards through continued improvements in service standards.

New dress code

Vikramarka also reviewed the newly proposed dress code for field staff, offering several suggestions for better functionality and identification. Underscoring the importance of efficient leadership, he reminded directors — selected based on experience and competence — to focus on pending tasks in their respective domains and complete them in a phased manner.